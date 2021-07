We’ve all seen instances of road rage, but this one actually has a happy ending. How is that possible? Dear reader, let me tell you a tale. This past week, I've been in the process of moving my wife and her kids from Oregon to Lubbock. After some delays, we finally hit the road on Thursday for the long drive to the Hub City. We didn’t get more than a couple of hours down the road when we got a firsthand reason why getting out of Oregon was a great idea.