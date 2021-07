Every position on the field matters, including running back, a truth that tends to fly over the heads of those who see them as mostly disposable. And while it's true that, generally speaking, an average to below-average halfback is more easily replaced than, say, a quarterback -- that's not the case in totality. There are certain players who transcend such a styrofoam cup hypothesis, and routinely help their respective team win games. What's fun is attempting to determine which divisions have compiled the best talent at the position, and who could stand to improve in their scouting efforts.