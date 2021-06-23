Cancel
TV Series

Psych 3's Timothy Omundson: Lassiter Gun & Badge Still Fit Like Glove

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBack in May, "PsychOs" around the world learned that Dulé Hill, James Roday Rodriguez, Timothy Omundson, Maggie Lawson, Kirsten Nelson, and Corbin Bernsen would be returning for a third round of sleuthing with Peacock's Psych 3: This Is Gus. With production underway in Vancouver, viewers learned earlier this month that Allen Maldonado (black-ish, The Last O.G.) was joining the cast as Selene's (Jazmyn Simon) not-quite-so-ex husband, private eye Alan Decker. So before their shotgun wedding ahead of the birth of Baby Guster, Shawn (Rodriguez) and Groomzilla Gus (Hill) go rogue to find Selene's missing "ex." Meanwhile, Omundson's Lassiter grapples with the future of his career- and we're going to use that as a segue to check in with Omundson, who took to social media to mark his first day back wearing Lassiter's gun and badge (and yes, "they both still fit like a glove").

bleedingcool.com
