Psych 3's Timothy Omundson: Lassiter Gun & Badge Still Fit Like Glove

Look, we'll be the first ones to say that running the course on TBS' Wipeout looks like an exercise in getting wet and seriously abused. But on August 1, "The Big Red Balls' are going "suicidal" when The Suicide Squad writer/director James Gunn joins hosts Nicole Byer (Netflix's Nailed It!) and John Cena (aka Peacemaker, and dude who wears his costume off the set a little too much- said with love) for the special crossover event Wipeout: The Suicide Squad Special. Joined by field host Camille Kostek, the one-hour special will also feature cameos from the film's stars Nathan Fillion, Joel Kinnaman, David Dastmalchian, and Daniela Melchior. And what makes this one so special? Aside from the $25,000 they're competing for, it appears Gunn is about to stage an intervention with Cena to get that costume back- as you're about to see in the following promo.