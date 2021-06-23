Cancel
Teyonah Parris On Monica Rambeau's Return in The Marvels

By Aedan Juvet
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the massive popularity surge for Marvel and Disney's WandaVision, there was pretty much an immediate question mark over where a few of the characters would go next. Obviously, we know that Wanda (who now operates as the Scarlet Witch) will next make an appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, which is hinted at towards the end of the series. Others like the newly confused Vision and Darcy left with no mention, but there was a slight set-up for where the new, crucial hero Monica Rambeau will be going in the near future. Fan-favorite and breakout star Teyonah Parris discreetly debuted in the MCU role, becoming a superhero the not only expanded representation in the MCU but could evolve into one of the strongest characters of the Marvel films.

