Teyonah Parris On Monica Rambeau's Return in The Marvels

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has given us many adaptations of Marvel villains, but one of the few that was underused was Ultron. I have a strong feeling many Marvel fans will agree with me on this one, and why wouldn’t they? The MCU has often been criticized for not using their villains to their greatest potential and I have agreed and disagreed with it. Recently, they have improved on their villains, especially with the ultimate big bad Thanos changing the game forever. And of course, I can’t forget Michael B. Jordan’s Erik Killmonger, who I believe can return. I mean, if Loki can die more than once and still come back, then what does that say about death in the MCU? I think it means it’s overrated, but it’s the same case with the comics.