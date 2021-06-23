Mezco Toyz Releases Deluxe Xenomorph Designer Series Alien Figure
Mezco Toyz has returned from space only to surprise collectors with their newest and deadliest MDS figure, the Xenomorph. Coming straight out of the hit sci-fi classic, Alien, this deadly extraterrestrial is back and is loaded with remarkable detail and accessories. Standing 7" tall, the Xenomorph will feature a hinged jaw, pop-out pharyngeal jaw, and a posable tail. Mezco has even loaded with figure il accessories alright from the Alien films with an Ovomorph egg with swappable parts, a posable facehugger, chestburster, and a drooling effect. Collectors will even get interchangeable arms and legs to allow them to capture some amazing poses with this bad boy.bleedingcool.com