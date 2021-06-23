Cancel
Live Rewind Podcast: Jostes Talks Rochester’s 2015 State Championship

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Live Rewind podcast is the full audio from the segment in which coaches or players sit down to watch a memorable game from their careers and discuss it while watching our highlight. This podcast is brought to you by County Financial, contact your local agent today for a quote. In this episode, Rochester High School graduate Becca Jostes talks about the 2015 1A state championship game between the Rockets and the Chicago Latin.

