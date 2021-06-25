Cancel
Richmond, VA

10240 Apache Rd, Richmond City, VA 23235

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in the peaceful sought after community of Huguenot Farms, minutes to the James River. The covered front porch sets the mood for this warm home, where you can enjoy your evenings with family and friends. The main level offers an updated kitchen with granite ctrs that provide plenty of space for food prep, updated cabinets w/ plenty of storage & table space. The living room feat a stone FP with a large picture window that provides lots of natural light. 3 season room off the kitchen leads to a large deck great for entertaining. The upper level features a large owners suite with vaulted ceilings & walk-in closet that connects to the en-suite bath w a jetted tub and separate shower. Princess Suite w/ attached bath, plus 2 large bedrooms, and an updated 3rd Bath. The LL offers a cozy family room which connects to the 2 car garage and has a 2nd FP. 5th bedroom or home office plus a half bath on this level. Walkout to a covered area. The flat backyard is fenced. Just a few minutes from Pony Pasture and Huguenot Flat Water Parks, James River for kayaking. Conveniently located to VCU, U of R, downtown, parks, shopping, restaurants and more!! Don’t miss out on this piece of heaven.

