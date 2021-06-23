Chris Minor promoted to become Gwinnett's first African-American parks and recreation director
Four years after he became Gwinnett County's deputy director of recreation, Chris Minor is making history as the first African-American to lead the department. Minor, who has been effectively running the county's parks department in recent years, through his role as deputy director, was officially promoted to the top spot as the Parks and Recreation Division director earlier this month. While Minor's appointment is history-making, he said that is not the most important part of his appointment in his mind.www.gwinnettdailypost.com