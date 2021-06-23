Lottery Envelopes and Inbounds Plays

Cancel
The NBA Draft Lottery was last night, and the results are significant for the Golden State Warriors. And even though the Dubs aren’t a part of them, the NBA playoffs march on in dramatic fashion. Below are some grab-bag musings on the state of the Warriors, specifically, and the NBA in general.

NBAthecomeback.com

Suns beat the buzzer with amazing alley-oop inbounds play to take down Clippers in Game 2

The Phoenix Suns outlasted the Los Angeles Clippers in a 104-103 Game 2 victory that featured a ridiculous final minute, and a particularly ridiculous game-winning play. The Clippers took their first lead of the fourth quarter on a Paul George bucket with 30.9 seconds left, but Suns star Devin Booker quickly answered with a jumper to give the Suns the lead back with 27.0 seconds left.
NBAPosted by
Arizona Sports

Valley-Oop pass: Suns inbounder Jae Crowder ‘just reacted’

Who gets the most credit for the Phoenix Suns Game 2 game-winner against the Los Angeles Clippers?. Deandre Ayton flew above the rim to slam the ball through for a go-ahead basket with just 0.7 seconds left on the game clock on Tuesday. It capped a 24-point effort for the big man in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals.
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

2 reasons Chris Paul, Suns want to face the Bucks in 2021 NBA Finals

After 16 long years, Chris Paul finally made it to the NBA Finals. Four wins separate Paul and the Phoenix Suns from winning their first NBA championship. Phoenix awaits the winner of the Milwaukee Bucks versus Atlanta Hawks series on the other side of the bracket to determine their Finals foes, where the former has a 3-2 series lead. CP3 and the Suns will definitely tune in to the Eastern Conference Finals to do some advance scouting in preparation of their championship round opponents.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Phoenix Suns and Chris Paul Are a 'Lucky Fraud'

Rob Parker: “When I think about the Phoenix Suns and their run to the championship there’s just two questions. Was it for real or was it FUGAZI? Was it FRAUDULENT?? I’m saying it’s FUGAZI. I know they were the number two seed in the West but let’s just be honest. They had the easiest path and it was a M.A.S.H. unit that they went through. Anthony Davis, remember that series? They were down and everyone thought they were going back to the championship. Anthony Davis gets hurts and the Suns win that series. We knew Denver was eventually going to have to pay the piper without having Jamal Murray. Nobody thought the Clippers were even gonna beat Utah after Kawhi Leonard got hurt in Game 4. If they win the championship it counts, I’m not into asterisks, but I’m telling you, if I touched the Suns’ championship run to the Finals, I’d have to wash my hands. If I went to the bank to try to cash a yet from them, IT WOULD BOUNCE. That’s how FUGAZI this run to the NBA Finals has been for the Suns. Nice job, Chris Paul, BUT YOU GOT LUCKY. The Red Sea parted to allow the Suns to get to the NBA Finals. I wish people would own up to it. NO AD! NO JAMAL MURRAY! NO KAWHI LEONARD! You know what that means?? IT MEANS EASY STREET FOR THE PHOENIX SUNS! IT’S FUGAZI!... Then they’re going to wind up winning a championship with Giannis not playing or Trae Young not playing! They’re going to have four straight series where the star was out!” (Full Video Above)
NBANBC Sports

How NBA draft prospect Moody fits both Warriors and Kings

This is the second installment of a series breaking down the potential selections for both the Kings and Warriors in the 2021 NBA Draft. So many options, so little time to mull them over. Both the Warriors and Kings are primed to add talent in the upcoming 2021 NBA Draft....
Basketballculvercityobserver.com

Three Former UCLA Players Named to USA Basketball Men's Olympic Team

Former UCLA men’s basketball players Jrue Holiday, Zach LaVine and Kevin Love have been named to the USA Men’s National Team for the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo in July and August of 2021, as announced on Monday by USA Basketball. UCLA is the only college to have at least...
NBARaleigh News & Observer

Clippers have no Finals answer, eliminated by Suns in Game 6

The loss had been decided, their season all but over, and as the end settled in, the Clippers’ stares grew longer. His arms crossed, his expression flat, coach Tyronn Lue leaned against the scorer’s table inside Staples Center as Chris Paul made a final dagger 3-pointer Wednesday. Kawhi Leonard, joining...
NBApinalcentral.com

Chris Paul leads Suns past Clippers 130-103, into NBA Finals

LOS ANGELES — Tears welled in Chris Paul's eyes. A message in black ink on his shoes said it all: Can't give up now. Not when, after 16 years, he will finally play for an NBA title. Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years,...
NBAarcamax.com

Exploring Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum and Ben Simmons as possible fits for Warriors

——— Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard. — The background: As Portland faces public backlash following the hiring of Chauncey Billups as coach, Lillard is reportedly doubting his future with the franchise. According to Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes, this and the failure to surround Lillard with championship talent could "push the franchise player out the door."
NBAprojectspurs.com

NBA Playoffs: Suns Rout Clippers In Game 6 To Reach NBA Finals

Chris Paul has been waiting for this moment for 16 years and Wednesday night in Los Angeles, he was not letting anyone get in his way of reaching the NBA Finals. Paul poured in 41 points as he led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-101 win over the LA Clippers to close the Western Conference Finals and clinch the series 4-2.
NBANBA

NBA Twitter reacts to Chris Paul, Phoenix Suns reaching The Finals

Chris Paul led the Phoenix Suns into their first NBA Finals in 28 years, beating the LA Clippers 130-103 on Wednesday night to close out the Western Conference finals in six games. Paul scored 31 of his 41 points in the second half and became oldest player in NBA history...
NBABleacher Report

5 NBA Teams with the Most Upside This Offseason

While the Los Angeles Clippers and Milwaukee Bucks were expected to make deep postseason runs, arguably the best part of the playoffs has been watching 2020 lottery teams like the Phoenix Suns and Atlanta Hawks suddenly rise to power. It's not only fun to watch young stars such as Trae...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

3 Los Angeles Clippers who won’t be back next season

The Los Angeles Clippers fell a little short this season, but they’ll be good again next year and these three players won’t be back. The Los Angeles Clippers reached the conference finals for the first time in franchise history this year, but without Kawhi Leonard they could not usurp the Phoenix Suns. Still, it will go down as a successful season as they rebounded from 2-0 deficits in each of their first two playoff series.