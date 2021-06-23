Cancel
Brookings County, SD

No new COVID-19 cases in Brookings Co. Wednesday, June 23

Brookings Register
Cover picture for the articleBROOKINGS – The state is reporting 23 new COVID-19 cases and two new deaths in South Dakota Wednesday. None of the new cases are in Brookings County. Brookings County cases remain at 4,234 total cases: 4,194 of those people have recovered (no change) with three active cases (no change) and 37 deaths (no change). A total of 14,200 people have tested negative in Brookings County (11 new), and 135 people in the county have been hospitalized at some point, the state reported.

