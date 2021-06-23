Cancel
Aurora, CO

2 arrested after traffic crash, shooting along East Colfax in Aurora Monday

By Quincy Snowdon, Staff Writer
sentinelcolorado.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | Aurora police on Monday arrested two men on suspicion of attempted assault and traffic charges following a shooting prompted by a traffic dispute. Police Agent Matt Longshore on Wednesday said Max Fletcher, 22, was driving a red truck with faulty brakes, which caused him to rear-end a black sedan near the intersection of East Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. on June 21.

