Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aurora, CO

Motorist dies after ‘medical episode’ on Hampden Avenue Tuesday, Aurora police say

By Quincy Snowdon, Staff Writer
sentinelcolorado.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAURORA | One man died after crashing his car into an Aurora gas station following a “medical episode” Tuesday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department. Investigators on Twitter said the a 62-year-old man “suffered a medical episode,” veered into oncoming and struck an RTD bus bench before he ultimately crashed into fuel pumps beside the Circle K gas station at 15291 East Hampden Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. June 22.

sentinelcolorado.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aurora, CO
Accidents
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
City
Aurora, CO
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Circle K#Accident#Rtd#Jeep
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
POTUSPosted by
CNN

William and Harry are working together again

London (CNN) — Just seeing Princes William and Harry in the same space is rare enough these days, let alone at an event they organized together. But that's where we found ourselves Thursday -- at the unveiling of the statue of Diana, Princess of Wales. The two were intimately involved in the design of the long-awaited artwork and the redesign of the Sunken Garden around it.