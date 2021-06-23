Motorist dies after ‘medical episode’ on Hampden Avenue Tuesday, Aurora police say
AURORA | One man died after crashing his car into an Aurora gas station following a “medical episode” Tuesday evening, according to the Aurora Police Department. Investigators on Twitter said the a 62-year-old man “suffered a medical episode,” veered into oncoming and struck an RTD bus bench before he ultimately crashed into fuel pumps beside the Circle K gas station at 15291 East Hampden Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. June 22.sentinelcolorado.com