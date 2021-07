"I do think it's important, actually, for those of us in uniform to be open-minded and be widely read," said Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, at a House Armed Services Committee hearing on June 23. In what later became a widely circulated video, Milley responded to questions from Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Michael Waltz, R-Fla., about the teaching of critical race theory in the military. Milley explained that he found it "offensive" to describe service members as "being 'woke' or something else because we're studying some theories that are out there," concluding that "it matters to our military and the discipline and cohesion of this military."