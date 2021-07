The 2021 Carolina Panthers will look almost nothing like the 2020 version that slogged its way to a 5-11 record beset by transition and injury. The Panthers picked up quarterback Sam Darnold via a trade with the Giants in the offseason, cutting short the Teddy Bridgewater experiment. The biggest upgrade for Carolina will be superstar running back Christian McCaffrey returning after a 2020 that saw him go from a consensus Fantasy football No. 1 pick to missing 13 games with ankle, shoulder, and quadriceps injuries. Where should Darnold, McCaffrey, and the rest of the Panthers' offense be in your 2021 Fantasy football rankings?