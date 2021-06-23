VDH adds new variant of concern to the COVID-19 Variants of Concern Dashboard

Vermont Business Magazine Health Commissioner Mark Levine, MD, noted Tuesday that even with low levels of COVID in Vermont, the virus still has the potential to change — and to threaten the health of those who are not yet vaccinated. Public health experts now believe the Delta variant will likely become predominant in the US within weeks, Dr Levine said. The variant is showing traits of being far more contagious and may potentially result in more serious illness. Meanwhile, the VDH is reporting three new cases of COVID-19 and no deaths, which are holding at 256. There has been only one death in the last five weeks in Vermont. The state has the highest vaccination rate (CDC: 81.3%), lowest case count and fewest fatalities in the nation.