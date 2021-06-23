Cancel
Public Health

VDH adds new variant of concern to the COVID-19 Variants of Concern Dashboard

By Contributed
Kingsport Times-News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND — On Friday, June 18, the Virginia Department of Health (VDH), added the Delta variant (B.1.617.2) to the Variants of Concern (VOC) Dashboard. This variant was changed recently by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) from a variant of interest to a variant of concern. VDH is...

