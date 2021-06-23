Shred A Thon scheduled in Putnam County on July 15

OTTAWA — The Putnam County Council on Aging is hosting a Shred A Thon from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 15 at its office, 1425 E. Fourth St., Ottawa. The event is open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to bring personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts or any other paper materials that may contain personal information for shredding. The event is free and is meant to help protect against financial exploitation and identity theft.