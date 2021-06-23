Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Putnam County, OH

Shred A Thon scheduled in Putnam County on July 15

By Editorials
Lima News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA — The Putnam County Council on Aging is hosting a Shred A Thon from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, July 15 at its office, 1425 E. Fourth St., Ottawa. The event is open to the public, and individuals are encouraged to bring personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers, receipts or any other paper materials that may contain personal information for shredding. The event is free and is meant to help protect against financial exploitation and identity theft.

www.limaohio.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Putnam County, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ottawa, OH
Putnam County, OH
Government
Ottawa, OH
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shredding
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Branson aims to make space trip on July 11, ahead of Bezos

SEATTLE, July 1 (Reuters) - Billionaire entrepreneur Richard Branson will travel to the edge of space on Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc's (SPCE.N) test flight on July 11, Branson's space tourism firm said on Thursday, beating out fellow aspiring billionaire astronaut Jeff Bezos. A successful flight by Branson aboard Virgin's VSS...