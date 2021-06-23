Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Luis, AZ

Coming Soon: Affordable housing in San Luis

By Arlette Yousif
Posted by 
KYMA News 11
KYMA News 11
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pStfD_0adGtJRW00

Comite De Bien Estar receives funding for 100-unit apartment complex in San Luis - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new apartment building is in the works in San Luis that could help house 100 low-to-moderate income families. The affordable housing addition was made possible by grants, tax credits, and the efforts of a local non-profit organization.

Comite De Bien Estar began working on funding applications in the midst of the pandemic. Now, they can roll up their sleeves to build the new apartment community.

"It will provide a place for families. This one will include children and families. It's two, and three, and four-bedroom units. So they're going to be pretty large units. They're for people who meet 50% median income," says Comite De Bien Estar Executive Director Marco Tony Reyes.

Construction is set to begin in August at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Union Street.

"They provide a much-needed resource. Because in this community apartments are a luxury. I mean they’re very few and so we feel that Comite De Bien Estar’s taking the next step," explains Reyes.

The three-story building is the largest project the organization has worked on to date. The fire department, police department, and city hall are just across the street as well as other necessities.

"It’s an infill project in the City of San Luis and it’s surrounded by Gadsden School District with schools, colleges even there," says Comite De Bien Estar Deputy Director Gary Black.

The cost is estimated at $23 million. The most recent $250 thousand grant was received from Home Matters to Arizona. Other grants and tax credits are contributing additional funding.

The apartment building will open in different phases with the first phase planned for early 2022.

The post Coming Soon: Affordable housing in San Luis appeared first on KYMA .

Community Policy
KYMA News 11

KYMA News 11

Yuma, AZ
526
Followers
257
Post
78K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Yuma, AZ and El Centro, CA from KYMA.com, Where News Comes First.

 https://kyma.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
San Luis, AZ
Government
City
San Luis, AZ
Local
Arizona Business
Local
Arizona Real Estate
Local
Arizona Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Kecy#Gadsden School District#Home Matters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Personal Finance
Related
Yuma, AZPosted by
KYMA News 11

Safety first, fireworks second

Festivities are among us as Independence Day approaches. Yuma Fire Department (YFD) says that there is a spike in accidental injury during holidays, especially around July 4. The post Safety first, fireworks second appeared first on KYMA.
Calexico, CAPosted by
KYMA News 11

Calexico Recreation Department prepares for World Elder Abuse Awareness

Calexico Recreation Department announces Friday that it will hold a bilingual livestream in collaboration with the Imperial County Area Agency on Aging through Facebook Live Wednesday, June 16, at 10 a.m., following World Elder Abuse Awareness Day on Tuesday, June 15. The post Calexico Recreation Department prepares for World Elder Abuse Awareness appeared first on KYMA.