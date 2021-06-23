Coming Soon: Affordable housing in San Luis

Comite De Bien Estar receives funding for 100-unit apartment complex in San Luis - News 11's Arlette Yousif reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A new apartment building is in the works in San Luis that could help house 100 low-to-moderate income families. The affordable housing addition was made possible by grants, tax credits, and the efforts of a local non-profit organization.

Comite De Bien Estar began working on funding applications in the midst of the pandemic. Now, they can roll up their sleeves to build the new apartment community.

"It will provide a place for families. This one will include children and families. It's two, and three, and four-bedroom units. So they're going to be pretty large units. They're for people who meet 50% median income," says Comite De Bien Estar Executive Director Marco Tony Reyes.

Construction is set to begin in August at the intersection of 4th Avenue and Union Street.

"They provide a much-needed resource. Because in this community apartments are a luxury. I mean they’re very few and so we feel that Comite De Bien Estar’s taking the next step," explains Reyes.

The three-story building is the largest project the organization has worked on to date. The fire department, police department, and city hall are just across the street as well as other necessities.

"It’s an infill project in the City of San Luis and it’s surrounded by Gadsden School District with schools, colleges even there," says Comite De Bien Estar Deputy Director Gary Black.

The cost is estimated at $23 million. The most recent $250 thousand grant was received from Home Matters to Arizona. Other grants and tax credits are contributing additional funding.

The apartment building will open in different phases with the first phase planned for early 2022.

