Olivia Rodrigo Announces ‘Sour Prom’ Concert Film

By Jon Blistein
Rolling Stone
 8 days ago
Olivia Rodrigo will host her own alternative prom during a special concert film airing Tuesday, June 29th at 11:30 p.m. ET/8:30 p.m. PT on her YouTube channel. The Sour Prom Concert Film will find Rodrigo performing songs form her debut album Sour. Prior to the show, starting at 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT, Rodrigo will host an official “pre-party,” where she’ll be answering questions from fans and sharing behind the scenes stories about the making of Sour Prom.

