One Piece Cosplay Gives Sanji's Wano Aesthetic A Fem Makeover
One Piece's Wano Arc has given fans of the long-running Shonen franchise some of the biggest battles that they've witnessed to date in the journey of the Straw Hat Pirates, and with the War For Wano saga about to begin in the anime, one fan has decided to honor the action-packed arc with Cosplay of Sanji's new Wano look. Much like the other Straw Hats, Monkey D Luffy's cook has gone all-in on the feudal aesthetic of the isolated nation, while still retaining his unique personality and style that has made him a fan-favorite character throughout Eiichiro Oda's franchise.comicbook.com