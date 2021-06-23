One Piece Cosplay Gives Sanji's Wano Aesthetic A Fem Makeover

One Piece is teasing a big declaration from O-Tama with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! As the battles across Onigashima continue to break out with the newest chapters of the series, we have begun to see just how important information is to the battle at hand. Because this chaos has involved pretty much everyone on the island, those in the battle are quite unaware as to how the larger war is going for either side. We have seen Kaido try to use this advantage by declaring his victory, but Momonosuke countered it with a declaration of his own.