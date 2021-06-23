Nina West on turning drag queens into Disney princesses for her Disney+ musical
The time has come for drag queens to become Disney princesses. Disney+ is set to paint the House of Mouse's queerest fantasy yet with the launch of its star-studded musical This Is Me: Pride Celebration Spectacular, which features RuPaul's Drag Race queens Nina West and Jackie Cox performing classic Disney songs through a queer lens alongside LGBTQIA+ superstars like Hayley Kiyoko, Todrick Hall, and more - all in the hopes of reframing classic tales to inspire a new generation of families growing up with the Disney library.ew.com