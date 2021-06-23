Cancel
Mills River, NC

Town of Mills River adopts new plans

By Community Bulletin
Mountain Xpress
 8 days ago

Following two years of extensive public input and community engagement, Mills River recently adopted the 2040 Making Mills River comprehensive plan and the Town of Mills River Park & Recreation Masterplan. On May 27, 2021 the Making Mills River comprehensive plan was adopted by Town Council, this plan is the first update the Town’s original comprehensive land use plan which was adopted in 2006. “With this plan the people of Mills River have made it known that environmental sustainability, protection of farms and green spaces, the building of new bicycle and pedestrian greenways, and enhanced recreational opportunities are top priorities,” said Councilmember and Mayor Pro Tem Brian Caskey.

