New York City, NY

New York set to lift COVID-19 state disaster emergency

By Staff report newsroom@troyrecord.com newsroom@saratogian.com
Saratogian
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — More than a year later, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says New York will end the state disaster emergency on Thursday. Cuomo announced that New York will end the state disaster emergency declared on March 7, 2020, to fight COVID-19. Given New York's dramatic progress against COVID-19, with the success in vaccination rates, and declining hospitalization and positivity statewide the state of emergency will expire after Thursday, June 24, Cuomo noted.

