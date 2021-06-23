Advocacy Alert, June 23: Make Arts Education Essential!

NYC Arts in Education Roundtable is calling on all New Yorkers to push for increased funding to support universal arts education in City schools. As the FY 2022 city budget is finalized and adopted this June, investing in arts education is critical to providing opportunities to actively engage students and support their academic and social-emotional needs while also supporting the recovery of arts organizations and employment of thousands of artists. Use Arts in Education Roundtable’s social media toolkit to spread the word to your council member and community.