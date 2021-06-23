Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Advocacy Alert, June 23: Make Arts Education Essential!

dance.nyc
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNYC Arts in Education Roundtable is calling on all New Yorkers to push for increased funding to support universal arts education in City schools. As the FY 2022 city budget is finalized and adopted this June, investing in arts education is critical to providing opportunities to actively engage students and support their academic and social-emotional needs while also supporting the recovery of arts organizations and employment of thousands of artists. Use Arts in Education Roundtable’s social media toolkit to spread the word to your council member and community.

www.dance.nyc
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Education
New York City, NY
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#The Arts#Dance Education#Nyc Mayor#New Yorkers#Fy#National 1#Dance Usa#Svog#Congress#Medicaid#Juneteenth#The State Senate#Assembly#Charities Bureau#The Department Of State#New York State Council#Restart Ny#Rapid Live Performance#Ally To Action Forum
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Education
News Break
POTUS
News Break
SBA
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Arts
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
NBC News

Ransomware attack on software manager hits 200 companies

A successful ransomware attack on a single company has spread to at least 200 organizations and likely far more, according to cybersecurity firm Huntress Labs, making it one of the single largest criminal ransomware sprees in history. The attack, first revealed Friday afternoon, is believed to be affiliated with the...
NHLABC News

Columbus Blue Jackets' Matiss Kivlenieks dies in fireworks accident

A mishap involving fireworks on the Fourth of July took the life of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, investigators said. First responders in Oakland County, Michigan, rushed to the scene of the incident Sunday night where they found the 24-year-old injured, the Blue Jackets said in a statement. Kivlenieks succumbed to his injuries soon after help arrived, the team said.
Iowa StatePosted by
CNN

11-year-old boy dies, 3 others injured after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturns

CNN — An 11-year-old boy died and another juvenile is in critical condition after a raft ride at an Iowa amusement park overturned Saturday. Michael Jaramillo was on board the Raging River ride at Adventureland in Altoona, Iowa, when it flipped over. He died from injuries and another juvenile is in critical condition, while two of the other six passengers were recently released from the hospital.
NBAPosted by
The Hill

ESPN replaces Rachel Nichols as sideline reporter for NBA Finals

ESPN is replacing Rachel Nichols as its main sideline reporter for the NBA Finals beginning Tuesday after behind-the-scenes remarks by the longtime reporter and television personality sparked controversy inside and outside the network. Nichols, who is white, will be replaced by Malika Andrews, who is Black. “We believe this is...

Comments / 0

Community Policy