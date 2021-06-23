Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Showtime renews Couples Therapy for an extended Season 3

Posted by 
Primetimer
Primetimer
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The docuseries starring Dr. Orna Guralnik will return for a longer third season in 2022 that will be split into two different runs.

www.primetimer.com
Community Policy
Primetimer

Primetimer

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
13K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Keeping track of what's new and noteworthy in the world of television has never been more challenging. From a veteran team behind some of the web's favorite TV sites, Primetimer tracks the Peak TV era in real-time.

 https://www.primetimer.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Couples Therapy#Showtime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Society
Related
TV Seriesdistrictchronicles.com

Cruel Summer Season 2 Renewed at Freeform!

Cruel Summer, the Adolescent dramatic thriller that became the network’s most-viewed series ever, will be renewed for a second season, according to Freeform. Freeform, previously ABC Family, is broadcast in 92 million homes in the United States. Bert V. Royal wrote and developed Cruel Summer, which premiered on Freeform in...
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Is The Hardy Boys renewed for Season 2?

The Hardy Boys is based on the novels by Franklin W. Dixon. It’s been a while since the show premiered on Hulu, but we finally have news about Season 2. When it comes to books, The Hardy Boys are among some of the most memorable. With the first published in 1927, the book series follows two brothers, Frank and Joe, as they tackle various mysteries in their hometown.
TV Seriescartermatt.com

The Girlfriend Experience season 4: Is it renewed, canceled at Starz?

Following today’s finale, can you expect The Girlfriend Experience season 4 to happen? Or, is it more likely that the show is canceled?. The first thing that we should note here is pretty simple: For the time being, there is no official word on what the future will hold. We know that this is a series, though, that does offer Starz a good bit of freedom. They can have a different story every single year and make use of a wide array of talent. (With season 3, for example, Julia Goldani Telles of The Affair led the way.)
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Hulu renews Solar Opposites for Season 4

The renewal of the adult animated sci-fi series from Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan for a fourth season comes three months after the Season 2 finale. Season 4 will consist of 12 episodes and is scheduled to air in 2022.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Upshaws: Season Two Renewal for Netflix Comedy Series

Netflix wants more of Bennie and his family. The streaming service has renewed The Upshaws TV series for a second season. A family sitcom, The Upshaws TV show stars Wanda Sykes, Mike Epps, Kim Fields, Page Kennedy, Diamond Lyons, Khali Spraggins, Jermelle Simon, Gabrielle Dennis, and Journey Christine. It follows a working-class family in Indiana who struggles to make it work — and make it right — without the blueprint to do it. Bennie Upshaw (Epps) is the head of a Black working-class family in Indianapolis. He’s a charming, well-intentioned mechanic and lifelong mess just trying his best to step up and care for his family. He’s married to Regina (Fields) and they have three children together — daughters Aaliyah (Spraggins) and Maya (Christine) and son Bernard Jr. (Simon). Bennie’s teenage son Kelvin (Lyons), who is the same age as Aaliyah, has a strained relationship with his dad. He was conceived with Tasha Lewis (Dennis) when Bennie thought that he and Regina were on a break. There’s also sardonic Lucretia (Sykes), Regina’s older sister who doesn’t like Bennie but still provided money to open his garage. Through thick and thin, the Upshaws are determined to make it work, and make it to the next level, together.
TV SeriesTVLine

Made for Love Renewed for Season 2

What’s to come of Hazel and Herbert’s newfound Hub life? We will soon find out: HBO Max has renewed Made for Love for a second season, TVLine has learned. Christina Lee, who served as showrunner for Season 1, will be joined in that role for Season 2 by Alissa Nutting, who wrote the novel on which Made for Love is based.
Pasadena, CApasadenaweekly.com

Imago: Couples therapy at its best

I stride 2 1/2 miles from my home to where I will be taking Imago training for therapists and mental health professionals. It’s 2004, and I am a journalist on a mission. I’m excited. Will this be the basis for the next book I write? It’s in the home of two top Imago trainers, a married couple who also work as colleagues. I walk into their waiting room, which is kind of musty and a little on the dark side. I see another person signing the registration log and recognize them as a well-known rock star whom I love. (I have a confidentiality agreement, so I’m not saying who they are.) This is surreal.
TV SeriesPosted by
defpen

HBO Max Renews ‘Legendary’ For A Third Season

HBO Max has a bit of good news for fans of Legendary. After a successful run in season two, the show will come back for a third season on the streaming platform. “We’ve only begun to scratch the surface when it comes to showcasing the beautiful world that is ballroom,” Jennifer O’Connell of HBO Max said.
TV SeriesTell-Tale TV

Good Omens Renewed for Season 2

Neil Gaiman fans rejoice! A new season of Good Omens is set to begin production later this year, Amazon Prime announced earlier this week. Based on Gaiman’s first novel of the same name, co-written by Terry Pratchett, Good Omens was initially conceived as a limited series. Amazon Prime announced Good...
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

Work in Progress: Has This Showtime TV Series Been Cancelled or Renewed for Season Two?

Airing on the Showtime cable channel, Work in Progress stars Abby McEnany, Karin Anglin, Celeste Pechous, and Julia Sweeney. Abby McEnany (as a fictionalized version of herself) is a 45-year-old self-identified fat, queer dyke whose misfortune and despair unexpectedly lead her to a vibrantly transformative relationship. A finely-crafted cocktail of depression, OCD, queerness, and anxiety, Abby’s life is in a quiet and perpetual crisis, despite her ability to charm those around her with her self-deprecating and endearing personality. When her confident, suburban sister Alison (Anglin) determinedly sets her up with Chris (Theo Germaine), a younger, sexually explorative trans man, things start to radically shift in Abby’s mind in terms of her self-identity and self-worth. This allows her to rethink her choices and even confront actress Julia Sweeney (Sweeney), the woman who “ruined her life”. With the help of her acerbic best friend, Campbell (Pechous), Abby attempts to navigate her way through modern-day dating, therapy mishaps, rude co-workers, and more.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

The Bold Type's ending was changed the night before filming

“What ended up happening with Sutton’s storyline at the end — they rewrote it the night before we shot it,” Meghann Fahy told Variety in a Zoom interview along with co-stars Katie Stevens and Aisha Dee. “It was going to end very differently than it ended. And based on some conversations that I had had with them, and that Sam had had with them, they just kind of flipped it, which was really exciting, because it’s not something that I thought was going to happen… The night before, (to have) a huge storyline change is kind of unique. So it was exciting.”
Relationship AdvicePosted by
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Couple Renews Vows On National TV After 50 Years of Marriage

It's no secret that millions of American families had to be without spending time with their loved ones during the COVID-19 pandemic. During that lengthy year-long time period, tons of large events were missed. Many funerals were postponed or not held at all. Weddings were pushed back to a future date. And many milestones also weren't able to be celebrated. Milestones like 50th wedding anniversaries. An Iowa couple got to celebrate theirs much later than anticipated this week, on national television, as they renewed their vows.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Showtime rounds out the cast for Let the Right One In

The drama pilot Let the Right One In focuses on a family that is thrown in disarray when the daughter exhibits a strange vampiric power after she is bitten by a mysterious creature. Madison Taylor Baez will play the daughter. Kevin Carroll, Jacob Buster and Ian Foreman are also joining the cast.
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Big Brother reveals its Season 23 cast

"We want great personalities, diversity of background experiences, age, where they're from, what they do, all of that plays into it. But it's interesting," says executive producer Allison Grodner in an interview with ET. "We really just a unique mix of people each season. I say this every season, but it really does feel like personalities that we have not seen before. And we love that. Diversity of experience with the show as well because we have a lot of super fans, but we also have people that are new and I think that'll be fun to see."
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Yellowstone Season 4 is expected to premiere in November, with the additions of Jacki Weaver and Piper Perabo

Deadline reports Yellowstone is leaving its traditional summer home for a fall premiere. (A Paramount Network promo teases a fall premiere date.) "While no one would confirm a rock solid debut date, I hear they are eyeing early November for the start of the new season of the Paramount Network series," reports Deadline's Mike Fleming Jr. "It will join the launch corridor for most returning prestige and must see shows, when eyeballs are optimized and Yellowstone gets the chance to cross promote on CBS’s NFL broadcasts, with a season that will run through the holidays." He adds that Weaver will play the CEO of Market Equities who is trying to crush the hold that Kevin Costner's John Dutton has on his sprawling Montana ranch. Piper Perabo will play a protester from Portland who is against the state funded police force that protects industrialized farming and the killing of animals.