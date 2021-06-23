The 15 Best Car Air Purifiers for Keeping Your Ride Clean in 2021

Air fryers cook food with a fraction of the oil used in traditional deep frying, which means there's less fat going into your food and less oil to clean up after cooking. With that being said, it's important to remember that there's still a fair amount of cleaning that needs to happen after you're done using your air fryer, and you'll want to get it done sooner rather than later. "The great thing about an air fryer is that it disassembles into several dishwasher-safe pieces," says Belle English, test kitchen manager at Williams Sonoma. After a few rounds of air frying, she takes out the removable pieces (like the frying basket and pull-out drawer) and puts the dishwasher-safe components through a wash cycle. Everything else gets hand-washed. "All it needs is a little soap and water, a quick dry, and you're ready to air fry again!"