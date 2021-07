There is a certain kind of pain unique to waiting for your car to return from the repair shop when you have places to be. I grew up with that pain; my family tended to drive cars that needed a lot of work, and I spent more than one morning waiting in the mechanic shop’s parking lot waiting for the first workers to filter in and return our car to us so we could get to school on time. It’s a whole hell of a lot worse when you were expecting this vehicle to power you through your vacation.