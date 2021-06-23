What Else is Coming in Black Desert for the Rest of 2021

Black Desert unveiled its 2021 Roadmap which gives us a look into new content arriving this year. A lot is coming from July to October. Before we look into the details of the roadmap, let’s take a quick detour and learn more about the first co-op dungeon coming to the game. The dungeon is known as Atoraxxion and is divided into four parts. The first is Vahmalkea coming on July 21. The second is Sycrakea coming to the Global Lab test server on July 29. The remaining two parts are Yolunakea and Orzekea, set to be released later this year.