Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

What Else is Coming in Black Desert for the Rest of 2021

By Jason Nieva
player.one
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack Desert unveiled its 2021 Roadmap which gives us a look into new content arriving this year. A lot is coming from July to October. Before we look into the details of the roadmap, let’s take a quick detour and learn more about the first co-op dungeon coming to the game. The dungeon is known as Atoraxxion and is divided into four parts. The first is Vahmalkea coming on July 21. The second is Sycrakea coming to the Global Lab test server on July 29. The remaining two parts are Yolunakea and Orzekea, set to be released later this year.

www.player.one
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black Desert#In The Desert#Ocean World#Atoraxxion#Vahmalkea#Global Lab#Orzekea#July Adventurers#Red Battlefield#Corsair#Cestus#Sea Fishing Treasure
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Related
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Heidel Ball 2021: Black Desert announces summer season server, shows off new Corsair class

Earlier this morning, Black Desert held its digital Heidel Ball event, which was stuffed to the rafters with announcements and reveals. At the top of the list is the new Corsair class, which is arriving on June 29th and can be pre-created starting on June 23rd. As with other classes in BDO, this one has a story-filled trailer and a combat trailer, both of which will be embedded below.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Black Desert Online Roadmap for 2021 Announced, Including New Class

At the 2021 Black Desert Heidel Ball, the 2021 Roadmap for Black Desert Online was announced, and it includes a new class, the Corsair, a co-op dungeon, and more. The Heidel Ball itself was fairly big, with over 500k players and 850k viewers on Twitch and YouTube, which goes to show that it's still a pretty popular game. That shouldn't be too surprising, but as a MMO gamer I hear almost nothing about BDO nowadays, so to hear that nearly a million have watched the Ball is both surprising and interesting.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pearl Abyss Reveals Black Desert's New Character Class: The Corsair

Pearl Abyss revealed a brand new character class and more during the 2021 Black Desert Heidel Ball, as players will get to play as The Corsair. As you'll see from the trailers down below, swashbuckling comes to the game in a big way as you'll be a pirate captain with a few tricks up your sleeve. We have the full rundown of what was revealed during the ball here along with some screenshots of what to expect when the next content drop hits the game like a rising tide.
Video Gamesmp1st.com

Black Desert Update 1.86 June 23 Released (Update)

Pearly Abyss has released the Black Desert update 1.86 June 23 patch, and it’s for a new event! This update should be out on all platforms and is for the “My Little Dine” limited time event. Black Desert Update 1.86 June 23 Patch Notes:. Update: Here are the patch notes...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Black Desert’s Corsair is finally here to take all your booty

Avast ye landlubbers! Break out your sea legs and practice your best swashbucklin’, because Black Desert’s Corsair isn’t going to go on a date with you until you can prove your mettle. Well, actually she’ll hang out with anyone who selects her on the character creation screen, since that’s how MMOs work, but we’re going to pretend she has standards here.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Black Desert's Corsair Class Sails Onto MMO Today

Black Desert's latest class, the pirate-y Corsair, sees it make the MMO's shores today, releasing on both PC and the console versions. Black Desert Online's latest class sees players taking on the role of the pirate-themed Corsair, using her extendable cutlass-shaped weapon to strike down her foes. Additionally, the Corsair can make use of a magical orb meant to help summon the power of the sea, as Tsunami's crash down upon her enemies.
Video Gamesnoobfeed.com

Corsair the Pirate Arrives in Black Desert

The popular MMO Black Desert has a new update, bringing the pirate class Corsair now available to all versions of the game. Corsair will provide unique powerful skills as you travel the seas. Riding Waves: Corsair surfs forward to quickly attack the enemy, inflicting stun on her target and increasing...
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

Hood: Outlaws and Legends Update 1.6 Patch Notes Out Now

Game company Focus Home Entertainment has recently released the newest update for video game Hood: Outlaws and Legends with the patch notes. Update 1.6 is now live on all platforms and it offers a lot of changes since launch. According to the post on the official forums, this update focuses more on character balance changes and improvements to melee combat. The biggest change here was the character Marianne that got tuned down.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny Review

It’s been six years since the last mainline release in the Disgaea series, and with Disgaea 6: Defiance of Destiny, developer Nippon Ichi Software has taken the opportunity to change things up a little. It’s still a strategy RPG, but as always there’s a whole new story featuring a colourful...
Video Gamespocketgamer.biz

China approves 43 games including Black Desert Mobile, Sonic Olympics and Rabbids Adventure Party

The Chinese game regulator State Administration of Press and Publication (SAPP) has approved 43 new games for release in the country. As confirmed by Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad (via Twitter), numerous imports have been sanctioned for China, including massively multiplayer online game (MMO) Black Desert Mobile from Pearl Abyss. Earlier this month, the developer confirmed that the Black Desert franchise had amassed more than $2 billion in lifetime revenue.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

Black Geyser is a New RPG for Baldur's Gate and PoE Fans

Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is an upcoming isometric cRPG modeled after hits like Baldur's Gate and Pillars of Eternity. The developers revealed the game's release date in early access on Steam and presented its new trailer. Black Geyser: Couriers of Darkness is a new isometric cRPG. The title was...
Video GamesGematsu

Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials coming to PS4, Xbox One on July 15

Publisher Dangen Entertainment and developer Unspeakable Pixels will release action adventure puzzle game Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on July 15, the companies announced. Batbarian: Testament of the Primordials first launched for Switch and PC via Steam in October 2020. Here is an overview...
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Desert Oasis: The key takeaways from Black Desert’s Heidel Ball 2021

It’s been a busy two weeks for Black Desert Online. The past week saw another Arena of Arsha event, this time with trial characters. And while that was a blast to watch and saw around 30,000 viewers when I tuned in, the bigger story was the roadmap revealed during the Heidel Ball. And there’s a lot of stuff. True to form, Pearl Abyss is experimenting with some new stuff and introducing features that really help its playerbase.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Survival RPG Frozen Flame Update Adds New Spells and More

Survival open world RPG Frozen Flame has received an update bringing new spells, creatures, events, and more to the game. Here are the details. We first reported on Frozen Flame back in May 2020 where it described itself as a multiplayer survival RPG. Starting out as a crowdfunded campaign, it surpassed the $50,000 it needed and continued to raise funds. In July, it was announced Frozen Flame was headed to closed beta in September that year.