Defensive Line Decisions

The decisions that need to be made to make the 53-man roster are fascinating to me. And the defensive line is in the center of that fascination. I think the debate comes down to whether they will keep 10 defensive lineman or 9. In 2020, the Bills kept 10 DL (5 DTs, and 5 DEs). That is a lot and it is a big reason why the Bills lead the league in Defensive line spending. They went with a quantity over quality approach. Their defensive line spending for their starters was below the league average. That said, most teams with a 3-4 only keep 6-7 while most 4-3 teams go with 8-9 DL. The Bills tend to be on the high side of that due to all of the rotation that they do. With Beane doubling down on DE this year, the numbers are going to be tight.