Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Defensive Line Decisions

By garsimeon
Buffalo Rumblings
 8 days ago

The decisions that need to be made to make the 53-man roster are fascinating to me. And the defensive line is in the center of that fascination. I think the debate comes down to whether they will keep 10 defensive lineman or 9. In 2020, the Bills kept 10 DL (5 DTs, and 5 DEs). That is a lot and it is a big reason why the Bills lead the league in Defensive line spending. They went with a quantity over quality approach. Their defensive line spending for their starters was below the league average. That said, most teams with a 3-4 only keep 6-7 while most 4-3 teams go with 8-9 DL. The Bills tend to be on the high side of that due to all of the rotation that they do. With Beane doubling down on DE this year, the numbers are going to be tight.

www.buffalorumblings.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rousseau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Bills#De#Dt#Obd#Roster Position Group#Ilb#Wr#Dl#Rbs#Ir#Ps#Cam Newton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Bears rookie Justin Fields speaks out on starting the season as Andy Dalton’s backup

The Chicago Bears were pretty quick to both sign and name Andy Dalton the team’s starting quarterback upon landing his services earlier this offseason. However, despite the presence of the longtime Cincinnati Bengals and former Dallas Cowboys signal-caller, the Bears then went ahead and promptly selected former Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields early on in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Chiefs roster: Jarran Reed an underrated, unfair offseason pickup

The Kansas City Chiefs roster is already one of the best in the NFL. Led, of course, by former league MVP and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs are well-constructed from top to bottom and have a great chance of being the AFC Champions once again in the 2021 season because of it.
NFLcanalstreetchronicles.com

Demario Davis a Top 10 linebacker in the NFL

In 2008, the New Orleans Saints acquired a former New York Jets linebacker that would go on to be a staple in turning around the Saints defense. Ten years later, the Saints added another former New York Jets linebacker to revitalize the defense, with Demario Davis looking to find similar success as Jonathan Vilma before him.
NFLRevenge of the Birds

Arizona Cardinals defensive line is nothing but questions after J.J. Watt

The Arizona Cardinals have spent massively in free agency the last couple of seasons along the defensive line. They signed Jordan Phillips in the 2020 offseason then of course shocked everyone by signing J.J. Watt this offseason. Now the question becomes, who steps up?. Watt is the obvious starter barring...
NFLBleacher Report

Predicting Each Conference's Top Defensive Line in 2021 College Football Season

Georgia's Devonte WyattMichael Woods/Associated Press. Stopping the run and pressuring the quarterback are two of the most important things a college football team can do, so it's hardly a coincidence that the squads with the best defensive lines are generally expected to win their conferences. Winning the war in the...
Jefferson City, TNNewport Plain Talk

Clowney promotes DeWeese to defensive line coach

JEFFERSON CITY—Carson-Newman head football coach Mike Clowney didn't have to look far to fill Dan Redding's grey sweats after Redding retired as C-N's defensive line coach after 29 years with the program. Clowney turns to the keys to the position over to defensive quality control and assistant defensive ends coach...
NFLBig Cat Country

Jaguars DL coach Tosh Lupoi discusses defensive line group

New Jacksonville Jaguars Defensive Coordinator Joe Cullen expects big things from his defensive line. Cullen expects the sack numbers to be doubled this upcoming year, a year after the Jaguars were 31st in the NFL in sacks(they had 18). New Jaguars Defensive Line Coach Tosh Lupoi believes that goal is obtainable with the guys in the room. “There’s no doubt we’re really excited about, by committee, a lot of individuals inside we think can help us raise our level of play,” Lupoi said.
NFLPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Kyler Murray issues warning to NFL about AJ Green

AJ Green was once one of the top wide receivers in the NFL, but he has become a bit of a forgotten man over the past few years. Kyler Murray is confident that is going to change this season. Green quietly signed a one-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals back...
Footballchatsports.com

Defensive Line Is A Big Question Mark Leading Into Summer Practices

When you need a big stop in the fourth quarter on fourth and short with the game on the line will Arkansas’ defensive line find a push to hold on for a potential upset?. That question has been a definite no for quite some time. That started to change in 2020 under first year coordinator Barry Odom. His defenses were more aggressive, hit harder and opportunistic throughout last season. What they did lack was depth on the defensive line.
NFLCBS Sports

Ranking all 32 head coaches in the NFL, plus looking at coaches on the hot seat heading into 2021

If you know any NFL head coaches, this is the day you're going to want to forward the newsletter to them and that's because we're going all coaches today. OK, so we're not going all coaches, it's more like 80% coaches, but I can promise you this, we will have more coaching stuff today than we've ever had in a newsletter. Not only are we ranking all 32 coaches, but we're also going to take a look at the eight coaches who are on the hot seat. Plus, we're going to take a look at the 10 best coaching matchups on the 2021 schedule.
High Schoolpittsburghsportsnow.com

Perry 4-Star Defensive End Tyreese Fearbry Announces Leader and Decision Date

High School Football Recruiting on PSN is sponsored by GameChangers Training, a tri-state leader in elite specific sports training for athletes of all ages. Lead trainer Ameer Dudley & the GameChangers staff believe that in order to be the best, you have to train like the best. GameChangers Training will give any athlete what the need to reach their personal goals... and beyond. For more information, call them at 724-888-1153 or 330-368-1050, or visit them online at gamechangerstraining.net.
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Gamecocks receive first 2022 defensive line commit

On Father's Day, the South Carolina Gamecocks officially added a commitment from three-star defensive lineman Jamaal Whyce. Whyce, who's the first defensive line commitment for South Carolina's 2022 recruiting class, committed seven days earlier, joining Florida prospects Kajuan Banks (Tallahassee-Godby) and Jyvonte McClendon (Lakeland-Lake Gibson. Whyce is the sixth commitment for the Gamecocks, regardless of position.
NFLPosted by
Forbes

Defensive Line Keyed Minnesota Vikings’ Glory Days And Will Play Vital Role In 2021 Season

Minnesota Vikings fans of a certain age can close their eyes and still recall the power, ferocity and ability of the defensive line the team had in its glory years. The defensive line of Carl Eller, Alan Page, Gary Larsen and Jim Marshall were known around the NFL by their nickname of “The Purple People Eaters,” and while that name brought plenty of notoriety, it was one the foursome didn’t like. Eller, Page, Larsen and Marshall were serious players who were not interested in individual attention or snazzy nicknames.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

NY Jets: How the new 4-3 scheme impacts the defensive line

When the NY Jets hired Robert Saleh to be their new head coach, it meant many changes were coming to the organization. This included everything from a new spirit and hope around the building, to a new structure of power. What Saleh is also bringing is a new scheme on...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

KC Chiefs: Mike Hughes is set to succeed in Kansas City

The Chiefs enter the 2021 season with a cornerback that’s set up to really succeed. It’s been a great roster building offseason so far in Kansas City. General manager Brett Veach continues to show how to aggressively put together a team with lots of potential. Along with a complete overhaul of the offensive line, Veach has added a few nice pieces to the defense as well. One of those pieces is a talented young cornerback in former Minnesota Viking, Mike Hughes.