Pandemic relief funds used to establish Iowa Center for School Mental Health

The Somerset County Board of Commissioners announced construction has begun on a new series of medical and dental suites at the Richard Hall Community Mental Health Center (Richard Hall) in Bridgewater. The new suites will be staffed and operated by Zufall Health, allowing for integration of all aspects of care for Richard Hall clients in one facility. The new Zufall Clinic is expected to open around year’s end, at which time the facility will be officially changing its name to the Richard Hall Community Health and Wellness Center.