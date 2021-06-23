15 Essential Restaurants Near Downtown Knoxville

Rounding that final curve before a first glimpse of that towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere on I-40 East, it’s quite possible the tune from Rocky Top worms its way into your ears. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville paid no mind to the Wall Street Journal calling it a “scruffy little city” back in the ‘80s when Knoxville won the bid for the 1982 World’s Fair. Far from scruffy, there are now more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. You can learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these downtown restaurants and bars.