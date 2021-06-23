Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

15 Essential Restaurants Near Downtown Knoxville

By Melissa Corbin
Eater
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRounding that final curve before a first glimpse of that towering golden ball known as the Sunsphere on I-40 East, it’s quite possible the tune from Rocky Top worms its way into your ears. Home of the Tennessee Volunteers, Knoxville paid no mind to the Wall Street Journal calling it a “scruffy little city” back in the ‘80s when Knoxville won the bid for the 1982 World’s Fair. Far from scruffy, there are now more than 90 restaurants, most locally-owned, within a square mile of downtown Knoxville and nearly 25 breweries throughout the city. You can learn why Knox really rocks, starting with these downtown restaurants and bars.

nashville.eater.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Food & Drinks
Knoxville, TN
Lifestyle
City
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Restaurants
Tennessee State
Tennessee Restaurants
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#A La Carte#Pub#Cooking#Food Drink#The Wall Street Journal#German#Tn 37917 Lrb 865 Rrb#Visit Website From#The Tennessean Hotel#Dopo Sourdough Pizza#Italian#American#The Downtown Dive#The Uptown Dive#World#Fair#Appalachian#Tern Club 135#Royale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
Place
Berlin, DE
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Serious tax charges test loyalty of longtime Trump ally

July 1 (Reuters) - The sweeping tax-fraud indictment unsealed on Thursday against Donald Trump's longtime accountant Allen Weisselberg threatens the 73-year-old executive with years in prison and puts heavy pressure on him to implicate the former U.S. president. Prosecutors allege that Weisselberg, the Trump Organization's chief financial officer, evaded more...
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...