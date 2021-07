Russia's Gazprom opted against booking additional export capacity for the gas years 2021 through 2025 via Ukraine and Poland in auctions held on July... Russia's Gazprom opted against booking additional export capacity for the gas years 2021 through 2025 via Ukraine and Poland in auctions held on July 5, sending a signal it is confident that its Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be available to carry the gas instead. Russian authorities have expressed hope that the 55bn m3/year Nord Stream 2 pipeline will be up and running within the coming months, after Gazprom finished laying the first ...