‘Sexy Beasts’ Netflix Trailer Baffles Social Media: “The Furry Agenda Never Sleeps”

By Fletcher Peters
Decider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix is about to take the basic concept of Love is Blind to absolute nightmarish levels. In their new series, Sexy Beasts, the platform blends a dating reality show with, um, furries. Real-life singles will find love while sporting prosthetics that shield their face — but instead of, say, a masquerade ball, Sexy Beasts outfits the cast in animal costumes. And these aren’t cute costumes: contestants wear shockingly realistic panda, devil, beaver, and dolphin masks, among many others.

decider.com
