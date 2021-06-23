Cancel
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh

By Ryan Deto
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 21, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Pittsburgh and met with several labor groups at the IBEW Local 5 union hall in the South Side. The roundtable included U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and some well-established labor unions, like the Communication Workers of America, and attendees discussed support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, aka the PRO Act, a labor rights bill.

