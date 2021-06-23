Pittsburgh unionized Google contractors met with Kamala Harris and Labor Secretary Walsh
On June 21, Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Pittsburgh and met with several labor groups at the IBEW Local 5 union hall in the South Side. The roundtable included U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and some well-established labor unions, like the Communication Workers of America, and attendees discussed support for the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, aka the PRO Act, a labor rights bill.www.pghcitypaper.com