Project to map entire ocean floor by 2030 passes 20% mark

Once thought extinct, giant coelacanths have been lurking in the ocean for hundreds of millions of years. The rarity and deep habitat of these fish has made them difficult to study, but a new look at one of the species has now revealed it might live much longer than we thought. How long? Well, these fish - originally thought to live for roughly 20 years - could easily last a century, the researchers think. This would make African coelacanths (Latimeria chalumnae) some of the slowest-growing fish of this size in the oceans, along with deep sea sharks. It fits with what we also...