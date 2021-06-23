Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Project to map entire ocean floor by 2030 passes 20% mark

By Brandon Specktor
Posted by 
LiveScience
LiveScience
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

About 70% of Earth's surface is covered in water, and researchers are trying to map every last inch of it. On June 21 (that's World Hydrography Day, in case you forgot to update your Calendar of Very Nerdy Events), a group of international researchers announced that they are about one-fifth of the way to that goal, having mapped 20.6% of Earth's total underwater area using modern sonar techniques, according to a statement.

www.livescience.com
Community Policy
LiveScience

LiveScience

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

For the science geek in everyone, Live Science breaks down the stories behind the most interesting news and photos on the Internet, while also digging up fascinating discoveries that hit on a broad range of fields, from dinosaurs and archaeology to wacky physics and astronomy to health and human behavior. If you want to learn something interesting every day, Live Science is the place for you.

 https://www.livescience.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#Map#Earth#Ocean Floor#Pipelines#Seabed 2030#Live Science
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BBC
News Break
Science
Related
AnimalsPosted by
LiveScience

Black bears: The most common bear in North America

American black bears (Ursus americanus), often simply called black bears, are the most common bears in North America. They live in northern Mexico, the U.S. and Canada. Black bears are smaller than brown bears (Ursus arctos) and polar bears (Ursus maritimus), making them the smallest of the three species of bears in North America.
WildlifePosted by
ScienceAlert

This Giant 'Living Fossil' Fish Can Live For 100 Years, Deep in The Ocean

Once thought extinct, giant coelacanths have been lurking in the ocean for hundreds of millions of years. The rarity and deep habitat of these fish has made them difficult to study, but a new look at one of the species has now revealed it might live much longer than we thought. How long? Well, these fish - originally thought to live for roughly 20 years - could easily last a century, the researchers think. This would make African coelacanths (Latimeria chalumnae) some of the slowest-growing fish of this size in the oceans, along with deep sea sharks. It fits with what we also...
Sciencewatchers.news

New study solves mystery behind Earth's deepest earthquakes

The cause of the deepest earthquakes on Earth has been a mystery to scientists for more than a century. In a new study, a team of scientists may have solved the case by identifying water as the key factor that causes deep-focus quakes. Most earthquakes occur near the Earth's surface,...
ScienceFuturity

Snails toting world’s tiniest computers solve extinction mystery

New research with snails wearing the world’s smallest computer explains the survival of a particular species in the face of extinction of many others. More than 50 species of tree snail in the South Pacific Society Islands were wiped out following the introduction of an alien predatory snail in the 1970s, but the white-shelled Partula hyalina survived.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Venus has a gooey flowing mantle jostling crust chunks on its surface

Venus may still be geologically active today, which could mean that Earth's planetary sibling is a good place for scientists to learn about early Earth and faraway worlds. An international team of scientists used old radar images from NASA's Magellan mission, which ended operations in 2004, to study the Venusian surface. They found places where chunks of crust were sliding and turning like "pack ice," according to the researchers.
WildlifePosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Ancient Shark Population Decimated by Mysterious Mass Extinction Event

Scientists studying the fossil record found in deep-sea sediments stumbled upon a rather strange discovery when they noticed that the planet's shark population inexplicably plummeted around 19 million years ago. The puzzling find reportedly occurred as researchers were attempting to construct an "85-million-year-long record of fish and shark abundance" by way of microfossils found in deposits of mud that were unearthed during deep-sea drilling operations. While combing over this ancient material, they were left scratching their heads when they spotted a peculiar change in the shark population that defies explanation.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Tracking Ocean Microplastics From Space

Scientists from the University of Michigan have developed an innovative way to use NASA satellite data to track the movement of tiny pieces of plastic in the ocean. Microplastics form when plastic trash in the ocean breaks down from the sun's rays and the motion of ocean waves. These small flecks of plastic are harmful to marine organisms and ecosystems. Microplastics can be carried hundreds or thousands of miles away from the source by ocean currents, making it difficult to track and remove them. Currently, the main source of information about the location of microplastics comes from fisher boat trawlers that use nets to catch plankton - and, unintentionally, microplastics.
Lifestylematadornetwork.com

9 underwater cities only scuba divers can explore

Scuba divers describe the reefs, wrecks, and walls they tour as worlds unto themselves. It’s true. Undersea travel opens up a whole new universe of exploration, from unique marine life to historic sites hidden beneath the waterline. In select destinations, the submerged and terrestrial worlds overlap, as is the case with several ancient, flooded cities that now sit preserved on the seafloor like mythology’s lost city of Atlantis. From China to Greece, these nine underwater cities are some of the coolest towns you can visit — assuming you’re scuba certified.
EnvironmentPosted by
Salon

Climate change is melting Arctic ice cellars

Qaiyaan Harcharek is the harpooner of his Iñupiaq whaling crew in Utqiaġvik, the northernmost city in Alaska. "I've been blessed with nine whales," he said, which is no small feat. Bowhead whales can grow up to 60 feet long and weigh 75 to 100 tons. To land one requires extensive skill, deep-rooted relationships with whales and the Arctic environment, and cooperation between all crew members.
WildlifeSmithonian

Can Scientists Map the Entire Seafloor by 2030?

For nearly a decade, scientists at Monterey Bay’s Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) have studied the topography and ecology of Sur Ridge, an underwater expanse the size of Manhattan located 37 miles off the coast of California. While Sur Ridge, a submarine seamount made up of a series of peaks and...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Boiling 'baby bubble' where stars are born comes into view

A dramatic new image of a cosmic gas bubble reveals never-before-seen details of this birthplace of stars. The bubble surrounds the Westerlund 2 star cluster, one of the brightest star-forming regions in the Milky Way. Westerlund 2 is about 20,000 light-years from Earth, and it hasn't been observed in high resolution until now. The new image shows that the star cluster is surrounded by a single bubble of gas, not two as previously hypothesized, and that it's likely to keep birthing stars well into the future.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Summer School with Live Science: Project the Stars

This Friday (June 25), we will explore the wondrous world of constellations in our new kids video series: Summer School with Live Science. In this week's installment, Live Science producer, Diana Whitcroft, will teach you how to construct a constellation projector using simple materials found in just about every household. Each family member can choose their favorite constellation and, through these simple instructions, create a device that will bring these star structures to life in your own home!
EngineeringPosted by
Interesting Engineering

New Soft Snake Robot Can Burrow Through Sand and Soil

Many robots have been inspired by animals, reptiles or insects, and are being used across different industries to assist with a plethora of tasks. One of the inspirational robot reptiles is snakes. These types of robots have already been created for underwater scenarios, such as heading to the ocean floor to fix pipelines, and can look extremely similar to the real deal thanks to ancient Japanese paper craft.
SciencePittsburgh Post-Gazette

National Geographic’s decision to include five oceans on its maps is a reminder that consensus evolves

As much as political leaders and pundits like to cite scientific consensus as unarguable fact, consensus can change. New classification schemes can emerge. New information can shake loose even the most firmly held beliefs as the scientific method is impartial to politics or patronage. This flexibility and willingness to learn is key to discovery and to human knowledge.
AstronomyPosted by
ScienceAlert

Surprise Discovery Buried in 500 Million Years of Meteorite Impacts on Earth

The rain of meteorites from space onto our planet over the last 500 million years may not have fallen in quite the way we thought. After analyzing 8,484 kilograms (18,704 pounds) of sedimentary rock from ancient seabeds, scientists have found that major collisions in the asteroid belt have not made any significant contribution to the number of meteorite impacts on Earth, as had been theorized. It's a discovery scientists say could help protect Earth from asteroid impacts in the future. "The research community previously believed that meteorite flux to Earth was connected to dramatic events in the asteroid belt," said geologist Birger Schmitz...
AstronomyPhys.org

Abnormally high alcohol and mystery heat source detected on comet wirtanen

Comet 46P/Wirtanen was releasing an unusual amount of alcohol as it made its historic flyby of Earth two and a half years ago. That's one of the findings from the latest published study comet detectives conducted after observing 46P/Wirtanen with W. M. Keck Observatory on Maunakea in Hawaiʻi. "46P/Wirtanen has...