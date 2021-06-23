Walla Walla Sweets join statewide wave of teams lifting seating restrictions
Borleske Stadium could be packed next week when the Walla Walla Sweets summer college baseball team returns here to begin an 13-day, 11-game home stand. Like several other sports organizations around the state including the Seattle Seahawks, Washington State University and the University of Washington, the Sweets have announced they are preparing to seat full capacity crowds at their home games with the expected lifting of COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.www.union-bulletin.com