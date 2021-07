In the last 12 months, state tax revenue was $1.4 billion above collections in the previous fiscal year. The state fiscal year ended June 30. According to the Legislative Services Agency, there was an 18.6% increase in state tax revenue during that 12-month period compared to the previous fiscal year. As you’ll recall, the final four months of that year were March, April, May and June of 2020 when the bottom dropped out of the economy due to the pandemic.