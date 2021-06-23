Roco 2018 Marsh Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)
Black raspberry, dark chocolate, a touch of char and robust black cherry fruit are the core flavors here. This is a solid, almost muscular wine, with balancing acidity and ripe tannins. There's a hint of black pepper, and the overall complexity seems sure to increase with further bottle age. All in all, this is a complex, sophisticated, detailed and long-flavored wine that should provide pleasure through the rest of the decade. Paul Gregutt.www.winemag.com