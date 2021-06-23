Cancel
Roco 2018 Marsh Estate Vineyard Pinot Noir (Yamhill-Carlton)

 15 days ago

Black raspberry, dark chocolate, a touch of char and robust black cherry fruit are the core flavors here. This is a solid, almost muscular wine, with balancing acidity and ripe tannins. There's a hint of black pepper, and the overall complexity seems sure to increase with further bottle age. All in all, this is a complex, sophisticated, detailed and long-flavored wine that should provide pleasure through the rest of the decade. Paul Gregutt.

Press Democrat

Wine of the week: Decoy, 2019 California Pinot Noir

Mother Nature’s capricious ways have always forced winemakers to think outside the box. The pandemic has made them even more enterprising. “The most challenging vintages tend to teach us the most, and 2020 was one of those vintages,” said Dana Epperson, the vice president of winemaking for Duckhorn’s Decoy and Migration labels. “It forced us to adapt and to be innovative in so many ways. My big takeaway is the heightened sense of resiliency and creativity it fostered.”
Cramele Recas 2019 Legendary Estate Series Pinot Grigio (Romania)

Pale pink in the glass this Romanian rosé has aromas of raspberry and strawberry. In the mouth there are flavors of strawberries and cream and raspberry with a pleasant finish. Jeff Jenssen. rating. 85. Price. Designation. Legendary Estate Series. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Cramele Recas. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Christopher Bridge Cellars 2018 Satori Springs Estate Vineyard Reserve Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, $65

An alum of Chemeketa Community College’s winemaking program, Chris Carlberg grew up on Westwind Farm south of Oregon City and began to transition a portion of his 80 acres in Satori Springs Vineyard in 1998. This estate work with Pinot Noir represents the 20th anniversary of Christopher Bridge Cellars, and it’s a delicious example of his program devoted to cool-climate varieties along the Mount Hood Wine Trail. The 100% free-run juice keeps the natural acidity higher and lowers the tannin levels. Light to medium bodied, it brings easy flavors of cherry, raspberry and vanilla that give it wide appeal and a great accompaniment to Thanksgiving or other celebrations that feature an assortment of fare. Judges at the 2021 Cascadia International Wine Competition awarded it a gold medal.
Avia 2019 Hand Picked Estate Bottled Pinot Grigio (Primorska)

This Slovenian Pinot Grigio is straw colored with aromas of pear, lemon blossom and white flowers. In the mouth there are flavors of melon, lemon-lime and apple before the crisp finish. Jeff Jenssen. rating. 85. Price. Designation. Hand Picked Estate Bottled. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Avia. Print a Shelf Talker...
Sweet Cheeks 2019 Vintage Pinot Gris (Willamette Valley)

Clear, almost transparent, this offers clean, fresh and simple fruit flavors of sliced Asian pear and apple. There is the barest hint of cinnamon spice though no barrel time is indicated. The elegance and simplicity are the strengths here. Paul Gregutt. rating. 88. Price. Designation. Vintage. Variety. Pinot Gris. Winery.
Cramele Recas 2019 Dreambird Pinot Grigio (Romania)

This nose delivers aromas of apricot, lemon blossom and just a whiff of mint. In the mouth there are flavors of peach and lemon pith with a zesty finish. Jeff Jenssen.
Vini 2019 Veni Vidi Vici Pinot Grigio (Thracian Valley)

This Bulgarian Pinot Grigio is straw colored with aroma of peach, apricot and lemon zest.The well balanced palate offers flavors of white peach and pear with a soft finish. Jeff Jenssen. rating. 86. Price. Designation. Veni Vidi Vici. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Vini. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 12%
LangeTwins 2020 River Ranch Vineyard Aglianico Rosé (Jahant)

Generous fruit flavors and a polished texture are complemented by bright, underlying acidity in this flavorful, well-balanced and harmonious wine made from an Italian grape variety. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. Designation. River Ranch Vineyard Aglianico. Variety. Rosé. Winery. LangeTwins. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category.
Donati Family Vineyard 2017 Merlot (Paicines)

Strong oak aromas surround the dried cherry, anise and dried meat elements on the nose of this bottling. There is a viscous, glycerine-like feel to the palate, where dried cherry, oregano and thyme flavors lead into a savory, mushroomy finish. Matt Kettmann. rating. 89. Price. Variety. Merlot. Winery. Donati Family...
Cottesbrook 2019 Pinot Gris (Marlborough)

This is reductive on the nose and the sweaty onion notes mingle with ripe fruit aromas like pear, peach, pineapple and melon. The palate is muffled and heavy set, the fruit taking on a sour tone at the short finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 85. Price. Variety. Pinot Gris. Winery. Cottesbrook.
Frey 2019 Organic Pinot Grigio (Mendocino)

A very buttery aroma leads to vivid white-pepper, tilled earth and citrus flavors in this full-bodied, smooth-textured wine. It is good for folks who prefer savory and earthy flavors over simply fruity ones. Jim Gordon. rating. 86. Price. Designation. Organic. Variety. Pinot Grigio. Winery. Frey. Print a Shelf Talker Label.
Lenné Estate 2018 Kill Hill Pinot Noir, Yamhill-Carlton $60

The highest point of Steve and Karen Lutz’s 21-acre estate came to be known as Kill Hill because of its poor soil, and just below that rocky spot at 560 feet elevation are two distinct blocks of Dijon 114 and 667 clonal Pinot Noir they established during the 2004 and 2005 vintages while building their tasting room near Laughlin Road. Steve focuses this five-barrel project on those surviving vines and he keeps the focus on that fruit, a drink that begins with aromas of blueberry preserves and cherry pie filling with cola and light influence of barrel. The flavors match with blackcurrant richness on the midpalate and a long and layered finish of Bing cherry skin, clove, toast and pomegranate juice.
Pebblestone 2019 Ellis Vineyards Block 1 Pinot Gris (Rogue Valley)

Fresh, spicy and slightly bitter with apparent skin flavors, this marries apple and white peach fruit to a rather soft mouthfeel. It's not a big wine, but it's perfectly serviceable for a spring picnic. Drink chilled sometime over the next couple of years. Paul Gregutt. rating. 87. Price. Designation. Ellis...
Wild Goose Vineyards 2019 Gamay Noir, Naramata Bench, $24

For a family with a portfolio that’s come to include the Germany red variety Dunkelfelder, Gamay is relatively mainstream for British Columbia’s pioneering Kruger family and its talented third-generation winemaker Nik Kruger. He’s dialed in a sweet spot on the Naramata Bench near Penticton, pulling it into the Okanagan Falls winery on Oct. 12 and devoting 10 months in French oak with a medium toast level. In the glass, its appearance and aromas are redolent of cranberry cocktail with boysenberry and blackcurrant. Inside, it’s a delightful drink of cherry, cranberry and cream soda, backed by a pinch of tobacco and finished with blueberry. The fruity yet serious profile is ideal with roasted pork loin, grilled steak, lamb chops or a cheese and meat board.
Warr-King 2016 Kiona Vineyards Merlot (Red Mountain)

The warmth of the appellation shows on the aromas, which offer notes of fruit leather and dark cherry. Plush, somewhat dried out flavors follow. Sean P. Sullivan.
Cattleya 2019 Belly of the Whale Pinot Noir (Sonoma Coast)

Ample aromas of roasted raspberry, white pepper, lemon pepper and rose petals make for a very inviting nose on this bottling. There's approachable richness on the palate, with poached strawberry, and then waves of chai spice leading into a warm, vanilla-laced finish. Fresh acidity pumps through the entire experience. Matt Kettmann.
Brancott 2018 Pinot Grigio (Marlborough)

This is a fleshy, fruity, honey-toned wine that, even though it's dubbed Pinot Grigio, is closer to Pinot Gris in style. The perfumed nose emits lemon balm, yeasty apple, peach, honey and orchard blossoms. The palate is full bodied and creamy with a lemony finish. Christina Pickard. rating. 87. Price.
Golan Heights Winery 2016 Yarden Allone Habashan Vineyard Merlot (Galilee)

Deep ruby in the glass, this wine offers a bouquet of raspberry and toffee. Velvety tannins roll across the tongue, supporting flavors of berry pie, butterscotch, mocha and juniper, all of which subside into a cranberry-laden finish. Mike DeSimone. rating. 93. Price. Designation. Yarden Allone Habashan Vineyard. Variety. Merlot. Winery.

