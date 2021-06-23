Governor confident Iowa’s Supreme Court will uphold waiting period for abortions

Governor Kim Reynolds today said she’s “confident” the new majority on Iowa’s Supreme Court will overturn a 2018 ruling that upheld abortion rights. The court ruled a 72-hour waiting period for an abortion violated the due process and equal protection clauses of Iowa’s constitution, but in the three and a half years since that ruling, Reynolds has appointed four of the court’s seven members. She is appealing this week’s district court decision that a 24-hour waiting period for abortions is unconstitutional.