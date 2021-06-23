Scooter Braun Shares His Side of the Big Machine Deal Story: ‘It Makes Me Sad Taylor Had That Reaction’
Scooter Braun broke his silence concerning Taylor Swift's album catalog drama. On Wednesday (June 23), Variety published an interview with Braun to honor him as their "Music Mogul of the Year." You'll recall that Big Machine Label Group, which Braun's company Ithaca Holdings acquired, owns the original masters to Swift's first six albums: Taylor Swift, Fearless, Speak Now, Red, 1989 and Reputation. Swift is currently re-recording each of these albums as a new "Taylor's Version."975now.com