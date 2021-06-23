Santa Rosa Finalizes Budget

The budget for Santa Rosa has been approved. The city council approved a budget of just over $470-million. The budget was passed last night after officials added funding back into the police department and the parks and recreation department but made cuts to all other agencies. The police and fire departments account for the largest chunk of the city’s general fund at around 34-percent and 24-percent, respectively. The budget supports a workforce of over 12-hundred, including services ranging from public safety and public works to administrative functions.