The last time we received an iPhone with a Touch ID sensor was last year with the arrival of the latest iPhone SE. However, we can’t consider the iPhone SE to be a flagship device. The last flagship iPhones to arrive with this feature were the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, which launched back in 2017. This means that a fingerprint sensor has been absent from flagship iPhones for far too long, but it seems that this may change in 2022.