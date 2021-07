AAVVF has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Advantage Energy from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advantage Energy from $3.75 to $4.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Advantage Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.94.