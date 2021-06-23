Cancel
Hip-hop improv sensation ‘Freestyle Love Supreme’ returns to Broadway

By Deb Miller
dcmetrotheaterarts.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNot only is Freestyle Love Supreme, the highly-acclaimed hip-hop improv hit created by Thomas Kail, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Anthony Veneziale, the recipient of a 2020 Special Tony Award for its 2019-20 run at the Booth Theatre, it will also return this season for another strictly limited engagement, from Thursday, October 7, 2021-Sunday, January 2, 2022, with tickets sales starting today.

