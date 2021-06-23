Cancel
The Messed Up Truth About The 4th Of July

By Debra Kelly
 8 days ago
The 4th of July is a bit of a strange holiday, starting with the fact that it's not technically America's Independence Day. As the National Constitution Center says, the actual day that the Continental Congress gave Britain the big ol' middle finger was July 2, 1776: That's when they officially dissolved the relationship between the two countries. Even John Adams wrote that from that year forward, July 2 would be a time for celebration. So, what gives?

#Car Accidents#4th Of July#Traffic Accidents#The Continental Congress#Pbs#Americans#Wayne State University#Penn Medicine News#The Los Angeles Times#Ehstoday#Floridians#Food Safety News#Usda
