The Messed Up Truth About The 4th Of July
The 4th of July is a bit of a strange holiday, starting with the fact that it's not technically America's Independence Day. As the National Constitution Center says, the actual day that the Continental Congress gave Britain the big ol' middle finger was July 2, 1776: That's when they officially dissolved the relationship between the two countries. Even John Adams wrote that from that year forward, July 2 would be a time for celebration. So, what gives?