How Historic Pandemics Changed The Course Of History

How to Measure the Changes On Deck Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. As the swimming community turns it gazes to Japan, we wanted to take a moment to look back at the past 18 months and measure COVID-19’s impact on the foundations of our sport. Recognizing that this was an issue far broader than our team, the Naples Tiger Sharks, we did this by sending surveys out across the United States and Europe. When we first sent out our survey, we expected significant athlete participation with a handful of coaches; moreover, we used the logic that because there were more athletes than coaches per team, active swimmers would dominate the response pool. Fortuitously, our hypothesis was not even close to being accepted. Nearly 70 percent of our respondents were coaches, from volunteer age group to full-time college. In total, there were 108 coaches who responded, from the Unites States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland.