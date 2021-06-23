Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

How Historic Pandemics Changed The Course Of History

By Jeff Somers
Posted by 
Grunge
Grunge
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Despite the fact that it's persisted more or less continuously for thousands of years, society is somewhat delicate. Civilization, after all, is really just a network of casual agreements to abide by certain rules, like not crossing invisible, made-up borders or not gathering your neighbor's livestock and taking them home with you when you're hungry.

www.grunge.com
Community Policy
Grunge

Grunge

6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Grunge is the place to immerse yourself in weird news, fun facts and cool tidbits on history, entertainment, science, and plenty more. It's just like reading books...but exciting!

 https://www.grunge.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toussaint Louverture
Person
Commodus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Africa#Pandemics#Economy#Bubonic Plague#Mongol#European#American#The Catholic Church#New York Magazine#Catholic#Reformation#National Geographic#Medievalists Net#The Christian Church#Spanish#Discover Magazine#The Plague Of Athens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Christianity
News Break
Science
Country
South Africa
Related
Public HealthSwimInfo

How to Measure the Changes On Deck Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic

How to Measure the Changes On Deck Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic. As the swimming community turns it gazes to Japan, we wanted to take a moment to look back at the past 18 months and measure COVID-19’s impact on the foundations of our sport. Recognizing that this was an issue far broader than our team, the Naples Tiger Sharks, we did this by sending surveys out across the United States and Europe. When we first sent out our survey, we expected significant athlete participation with a handful of coaches; moreover, we used the logic that because there were more athletes than coaches per team, active swimmers would dominate the response pool. Fortuitously, our hypothesis was not even close to being accepted. Nearly 70 percent of our respondents were coaches, from volunteer age group to full-time college. In total, there were 108 coaches who responded, from the Unites States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom and Ireland.
EnvironmentBowling Green Daily News

Book World: When climate catastrophes spark religious turmoil

In Vardo, on the coast of northern Norway, there is a monument to 91 individuals who were accused of witchcraft and burned to death between 1598 and 1692. Church and government officials in Europe scapegoated imagined malefactors for any number of reasons. When crops failed, plague devastated communities, livestock died or unusually bad weather struck, presumed malignant individuals were blamed.
YogaPosted by
The Atlantic

How 1 Friend Can Change the Course of Your Life

Each installment of “The Friendship Files” features a conversation between The Atlantic’s Julie Beck and two or more friends, exploring the history and significance of their relationship. This week she talks with two men whose friendship of convenience—Mitchell served as an unofficial guide when Judo moved to his hometown, and...
ScienceHyperallergic

What Can Shackled and Beheaded Skeletons Reveal About Roman Servitude?

Two different discoveries at sites within Roman Britain have raised the question of what burial practices can and can’t reveal about Roman slavery, imprisonment, and violence in the late Roman Empire — and how sensational headlines can mislead us in our understanding of the ancient history of servitude. The recent...
Sciencescitechdaily.com

New Fossil Discovery of a Distinct, Ancient Human Species Points to Complicated Evolutionary Process

Analysis of recently discovered fossils found in Israel suggests that interactions between different human species were more complex than previously believed, according to a team of researchers including Binghamton University anthropology professor Rolf Quam. The research team, led by Israel Hershkovitz from Tel Aviv University, published their findings in Science,...
U.S. Politicsmarketresearchtelecast.com

Incredible change of course for the US in the fight against covid

(Bloomberg) – Since November 2020, Bloomberg’s covid resilience ranking tracks the best and worst places to be during the pandemic each month. At first, as the coronavirus was rampant in most parts of the world and the death toll on the rise, the economies that consistently topped the rankings were places that had eliminated local transmission with aggressive and isolationist measures, such as New Zealand and Singapore.
Books & Literaturethedeal.com

Book Review: The Evolution of American Capitalism

Alexander Hamilton. Thomas Jefferson. P.T. Barnum. Herman Melville. Henry Ford. Charlie Chaplin. John Maynard Keynes. The city of Houston. All feature in “Ages of American Capitalism: A History of the United States,” a sprawling new book where Jonathan Levy integrates the country’s economic history into a broad political and cultural framework.
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

The next COVID casualty: Your cup of coffee?

The COVID-19 pandemic's next casualty could be your daily cup of coffee, according to a new report. Reasearchers from Purdue University say that coffee leaf rust, a powdery orange fungus, has been spreading throughout Latin and Central America, damaging crops on 70% of farms and causing over $3.2B in damages.
Societyreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Angry white people and Critical Race Theory

Aggrieved white people are going nuts about “critical race theory” and the role that slavery played in the founding of our country. They argue that teaching this theory will lead white children to hate themselves, hate this country and ultimately lead to racism. Nothing could be further from the truth.
FestivalPosted by
The Atascadero News

Defining the 4th

What does the 4th of July mean to you? Yes, Independence Day, the official date that the Continental Congress declared our independence from Britain as free and independent states. It’s with a heavy heart that I realize that far too many Americans today do not appreciate their birthright to be born an American. Many openly despise the founding documents like the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, and the Founders who authored them. You see, these men weren’t perfect and fall far short of the lofty standards of today’s critics who demand only perfection from imperfect men.
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Navy SEALs Aren’t The Only Killer Special Forces on the Planet

The U.S. Navy SEALs are not exactly a “secret” organization. This elite unit has been the subject of movies, video games and numerous books. But the unit’s extremely high profile raid into Pakistan, which resulted in the death of Osama bin Laden, leader and founder of al-Qaeda, put the men of “SEAL Team Six” in the media spotlight – even if it wasn’t technically SEAL Team Six.
SocietyLJWORLD

Opinion: The greatest revolution in the world

It’s been a hard time for the American Revolution. It’s been smeared by The New York Times 1619 project as a fight to preserve slavery. Juneteenth, a worthy event in its own right, is considered by some as a candidate to replace July 4, marking a supposedly more palatable and less flawed Independence Day. Statues of leaders of the Revolution have been vandalized and torn down.
ReligionPosted by
Vice

The Revival of Stoicism

Last September, a communications worker at the European grocery chain Lidl was fired for calling Asian people "greasy." The worker, Samuel Jackson, sued Lidl in response, claiming that he was a victim of religious and belief discrimination. Jackson said at a virtual hearing in the UK that he doesn't concern himself with the external consequences of his words or actions as part of his adherence to the ancient philosophy, Stoicism.
Hillsdale, MIhillsdale.edu

Cambridge University Ends its Commission on Churchill’s Racism

Dame Athene Donald, the Master of Churchill College Cambridge, is probably breathing a little easier today. Last week, a commission she appointed in reaction to the George Floyd killing was disbanded, or disbanded itself, depending upon whom one believes. That commission had arranged a panel at Churchill College about the racism of Winston Churchill.
Rensselaerville, NYaltamontenterprise.com

Logan explores the symbiotic relationship between people and trees

RENSSELAERVILLE — How do you help a tree to grow? To be healthier? To live longer?. The answer lies in human history as it’s captured by Rensselaerville author and arborist William Logan in his 2019 book, “Sprout Lands: Tending the Endless Gift of Trees,” which has just been awarded the John Burroughs Medal.