What Happened To Michael Dukakis?

The House of Representatives has voted to move statues of Confederate figures from the US Capitol, reviving an attempt to remove racist symbols from places of prominence that stalled in Congress last year.But more Republicans voted against the measure this time than they did last year under a similar proposal.Only 67 Republicans joined Democrats to pass the bill, which would direct the Capitol architect to remove a dozen statues from public view. The measure passed by a vote of 285 to 120.The proposal also would replace a bust of former US Supreme Court Justice Robert Taney – who issued the...