Jacksonville Jaguars HC Urban Meyer is ready for the NFL

The Jacksonville Jaguars have had just one winning season in the last ten years and they hit rock bottom in 2020 when they lost 15 consecutive games. For that reason, it wasn’t shocking to see them clean house and hire head coach Urban Meyer to oversee the rebuild. Although they had their fair share of solid picks, they zeroed in on the Ohio native, who is known for his ability to build successful programs at the college level. Heading into the 2021 season, it’s fair to wonder if he will be able to work his magic at the NFL level.