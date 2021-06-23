Carnival Returns To Fourth Fest

Bond County Fourth Fest is Friday and Saturday, July 2 and 3 in downtown Greenville. A carnival will be set up on College Avenue between First and Third streets. Alan Davis, from the Fourth Fest Committee, told WGEL carnival ride tickets are $3.50 apiece at the event. A sheet of 10 tickets will be $30 at the event. They can also be obtained in advance for $25 per sheet of 10 if purchased before 12 Noon on Friday, July 2. Tickets are for sale at Wayne’s Market, Capri IGA, Bradford National Bank, and the FNB Community Bank.