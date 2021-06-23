OC votes to move ahead on health sciences building

An avid user of educational technology during his time at Seton Hall University, Dr. Taylor is always looking for technology that can improve student communication, engage students outside the classroom, and provide novel opportunities for students to demonstrate their mastery of course materials. His earliest technology adoptions in the classroom included the use of digital storytelling and blogging in both Political Science and Environmental Studies classes. In the late-2000s, he began utilizing smartphones within student projects. These include the creation of public policy documentary shorts, the collection of geo-tagged, multimedia environmental data, and the development of location-based augmented reality experiences.