Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

OC votes to move ahead on health sciences building

By Odessa American
Odessa American
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe demolition of Travis Hall and the Rudy Acosta Pavilion to make way for the new Wood Health Sciences Building were approved by the Odessa College Board of Trustees during a special meeting. The $62,800 bid for the demolition was awarded to Vanco Tuesday. Estimated completion is 15 days and...

www.oaoa.com
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Hall
Person
Gary Johnson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Odessa College#Health Sciences#College Board#Oc#Pavilion#Administrative#Jsa#Rapid#Carahsoft#Hanover Research#Penwell#Chair Tommy Clark
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Conroe, TXyourconroenews.com

Plans to renovate Conroe Tower move ahead

The Conroe City Council is moving forward with the renovation of Conroe Tower to accommodate various city departments and designating floors two through five for city employees. Council members unanimously approved a $229,200 to Willis-based MJR Services, who was the lowest bidder on the project. Several council members said they...
Hampton, VAGovernment Technology

Kecoughtan High School, Va. Building $15.4M Science Wing

(TNS) — School leaders announced last week that Kecoughtan High School is getting a major expansion: a science wing of more than 37,000 square feet. The wing, expected to cost at least $15.4 million to construct, will add 15 classrooms. At the same time, contractors will also renovate the school’s old science classrooms, ripping out the fixtures and furniture to turn them into general-purpose classrooms.
Caldwell County, TXpost-register.com

Commissioners vote on health premiums

Employee wellness was the topic du jour at a Tuesday morning meeting of the Caldwell County Commissioners Court. Commissioners voted unanimously to leave health insurance premiums for county employees and their dependents unchanged for the 2021-2022 fiscal year despite a 7 percent increase on medical insurance. While the cost to...
Scottsdale, AZroselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale to vote on health care facility

The Scottsdale City Council will vote this evening (June 22) on a plan to rezone 4.5 acres of land for a proposed 48-foot-tall, 155-unit independent living and residential health care redevelopment near Raintree Drive and 90th Street. Greystar Worldwide LLC wants to build a new 4-story health facility on a...
Orange County, TXkogt.com

Grant To Bring Back OC Health Department

Orange County shares a health department with Hardin County. Many including County Judge John Gothia would like to see Orange County have its own health department again to serve the needs of its citizens. The county got some good news this week from Jennifer Haney the director of the Social...
Odessa, TXOdessa American

Odessa College spells out plans for $7 million gift

Odessa College’s plans, presented to its board of trustees during a special meeting Wednesday, run the gamut from scholarships to a presence downtown. The college recently received a $7 million gift from MacKenzie Scott and Dan Jewett. Chief of Staff Robert Rivas said officials planned to put $3.2 million toward...
Sciencecapeandislands.org

Restoring Trust in Public Health and Science

Why have Americans lost faith in science and our public health system during the pandemic? How do we restore trust, ensure equity, and get more people vaccinated? Our guests on The Point discuss these issues plus the latest findings on COVID variants, how to keep unvaccinated kids safe, and thoughts on whether vaccine boosters will be necessary.
Sciencenorthwestmoinfo.com

Mo West Names New Dean of Science and Health

Missouri Western has named a new dean for the College of Science and Health. Starting on Thursday the new dean will be Dr. Crystal Harris, who has served as interim dean since the college was created one year ago. Dr. Harris came to Missouri Western in 1999, beginning as a...
Memphis, TNuthsc.edu

Graduate Health Sciences Magazine: Making an Impact

The latest issue of Graduate Health Sciences magazine highlights the college’s contribution to the university’s COVID-19 response. Faculty and graduate student researchers in the UTHSC Regional Biocontainment Laboratory have been critical to deciphering the virus and its trajectory. Pandemic Shines New Light on Epidemiology:. The Master of Science in Epidemiology...
ConstructionPosted by
Axios

America’s trillion-dollar concrete bill is coming due

Concrete construction no longer lasts thousands of years, like the Pantheon in Rome. Instead, its lifespan is roughly 50-100 years, thanks to the way in which modern concrete is reinforced. Why it matters: That means a multi-trillion-dollar bill is coming due right around now, in the form of concrete construction...
Ector County, TXOdessa American

ECISD, OC announce closures

With the combination of summer hours and the Fourth of July holiday, all Ector County ISD schools and offices will be closed through July 6. The district returns to normal operations on July 7. Odessa College, the extension centers in Andrews, Monahans and Pecos, and the Odessa College Children’s Center...
Santa Barbara, CASanta Barbara Independent

SBCC Faculty Push Back Against Relaxed Vaccine Policy

Dozens of Santa Barbara City College faculty are requesting that their in-person classes scheduled this fall are moved back online after the Board of Trustees voted down a widely supported vaccine mandate for staff and students. The current policy — adopted by the board on May 27 — “strongly encourages”...
South Orange, NJshu.edu

Appointment of TLTR Faculty Chair

An avid user of educational technology during his time at Seton Hall University, Dr. Taylor is always looking for technology that can improve student communication, engage students outside the classroom, and provide novel opportunities for students to demonstrate their mastery of course materials. His earliest technology adoptions in the classroom included the use of digital storytelling and blogging in both Political Science and Environmental Studies classes. In the late-2000s, he began utilizing smartphones within student projects. These include the creation of public policy documentary shorts, the collection of geo-tagged, multimedia environmental data, and the development of location-based augmented reality experiences.
Health ServicesOdessa American

MCH to reduce visitation

At the request of CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) and to adhere to CDC guidelines for healthcare facilities, Medical Center Hospital is reducing visitation and reimplementing stricter visitation policies, effective Friday. Visitor limitations. Maternal and pediatric patients may have two visitors. Emergency room patients may have two visitors...
Ector County, TXOdessa American

UTPB planning biomedical research camp

The UTPB Biomedical Research Center and the College of Arts and Sciences are co-sponsoring a Biomedical Research Experience Camp July 12-23 at the Science and Technology Building on the University of Texas Permian Basin campus. The Biomedical Research Center focuses on areas of biomedical research such as cardiovascular disease, neurodegenerative...
Texas StateOdessa American

TEXAS VIEW: Ex-publisher lifted voices of this paper, community

In 1998, at her first Express-News Community Advisory Board meeting, Adriana Villafranca was sitting next to Publisher Larry Walker. Before the meeting, Walker whispered to her, “You know, you are the youngest one here at the table, right?”. When the 28-year-old UTSA development officer nervously agreed, Walker told her he...