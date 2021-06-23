Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho State

Just over half of Idaho adults received COVID-19 vaccine

Twin Falls Times-News
 8 days ago

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Just over half of Idaho adults have now received at least one dose of coronavirus vaccine — about two months after the 50% mark was reached nationwide. Idaho Public Health Administrator Elke Shaw-Tulloch told reporters Tuesday that 50.2% of adults have received at least one vaccine dose but that the state is unlikely to meet the national goal of at least 70% by July 4. Still, she said Idaho continues to make gains in vaccination rates.

magicvalley.com
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Coronavirus
Boise, ID
Coronavirus
Boise, ID
COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Vaccines
Boise, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
Boise, ID
Health
Local
Idaho Health
Local
Idaho COVID-19 Vaccines
Boise, ID
Vaccines
City
Boise, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coronavirus Vaccine#Ap#Idaho Public Health#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthPosted by
NBC News

The delta variant: Everything you need to know

A more contagious variant of the coronavirus, known as delta, is spreading in the United States and around the world, causing a surge of cases in some countries and prompting several nations to introduce new lockdowns. The delta variant, which was first identified in India, now accounts for 25 percent...
CelebritiesPosted by
NBC News

Princes William and Harry unite to unveil Diana statue, but it's their relationship on display

LONDON — More than 20 years after the death of Diana, Princess of Wales, her two sons unveiled her statue Thursday on what would have been her 60th birthday. Yet, for many, catching a glimpse of the statue in the gardens of her former home in London's Kensington Palace, took second place to looking for clues about the state of the relationship between Princes William and Harry.